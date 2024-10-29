Home
Mumbai cops return 127 missing mobile phones to their owners

The Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) traced these cell phones which were valued at around Rs 19 lakh, said the official of the Andheri police, which recovered the devices lost in the last two years.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 20:20 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 20:20 IST
