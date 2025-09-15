<p>Mumbai: As the southwest monsoon withdraws from India, the financial capital of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> was hit by heavy rains disrupting the otherwise normal life even as the Indian Army helicopters were pressed into action to rescue people from flooded areas in the Beed district on Monday. </p><p>Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NRDF) were deployed in Theur in Haveli tehsil of Pune district, Kada in Ashti tehsil in Beed district and Jakhede Khalsa and Satwad villages of Pathardi tehsil and Bhagur village of Shevgaon tehsil in Ahilyanagar district. </p><p>Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in the Beed district - where large stretches were marooned, particularly in the Ashti tehsil where Indian Army and NDRF were deployed. “The Army and NDRF are helping in rescue operations,” Beed Collector Vivek Johnson said.</p>.Heavy overnight rain hits Mumbai, IMD issues red alert for city and suburbs.<p>The Pune-headquartered Southern Command of Indian Army said that the helicopters were dispatched as soon as the civil administration sought help. </p><p>"Army Aviation helicopters from Thar Raptors Brigade of Indian Army launched swiftly, pilots braved adverse weather to reach cut-off areas for rescue mission. Stranded citizens are being airlifted to safety as rescue missions continue relentlessly in synergy and with the civil administration,” it said. </p><p>According to the Mumbai-based Regional Meteorological Centre, rains are expected to continue. “Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy to very heavy rain and extremely very heavy at isolated places with gusty winds 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Konkan and Marathwada,” it said. </p><p>Heavy overnight rains were reported in Mumbai and neighbouring areas of Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts of North Konkan. </p><p>The incessant rainfall led to water-logging across several areas in the city on Monday morning, affecting vehicular movement during peak travel hours. </p><p>Parts of the Mumbai city and suburbs recorded 100 to 200 mm rainfall during the day. </p><p>"Mumbai weather activity was anticipated well and is very much on predicted lines. Fairly widespread rain and thundershowers are likely to continue, with possibly short breaks in between. Moderate-intensity rain and showers are likely to continue through this week, with small undulations of intensity and spread. Suburbs of Mumbai, both in the north and south of central parts, will be equally affected,” according to Skymet Weather. </p>