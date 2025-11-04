Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Military conflict during Operation Sindoor indicative of deeper China-Pak bond: Harsh Vardhan Shringla

He stated that India's foreign policy reflects a balance between realism and idealism, guided by developmental imperatives, strategic autonomy, and an inclusive global outlook.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 18:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2025, 18:42 IST
India NewsChinaPakistanHarsh Vardhan ShringlaOperation Sindoor

Follow us on :

Follow Us