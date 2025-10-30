<p>Mumbai: In a shocking turn of events, the man who kidnapped 19 persons, including 17 children, resulting in a hostage crisis in Mumbai is reported to have died after he succumbed to injuries. </p><p>The man was identified as Rohit Arya, sustained injuries after he was shot at by the police, during the rescue operation. </p><p>The hostage crisis continued for around one-and-a-half to two years, according to police and eyewitnesses. </p><p>Arya had called the children to the RA Studio at the Mahaveer Classic building off the L&T Business Park-Gate No 5 on the pretext of auditioning for a web series.</p>.Mumbai shocker: Man takes several children hostage over 'demands', all rescued by police.<p>In a video, Rohit Arya, was heard saying: “I am Rohit Arya and instead of dying by suicide, I have made a plan and I am holding some children hostage here. I don’t have many demands; I have very simple demands, moral demands, ethical demands, and a few questions….I want to talk to some people, ask them questions. But I want these answers. I don’t want anything else. I’m not a terrorist, nor do I demand a lot of money, and I certainly don’t want anything immoral.”</p><p>The Mumbai Fire Brigade launched a rescue operation, where they used hydraulic tools to cut open the grills and make way for the police.</p><p>“We have rescued 17 children, one senior citizen and another person,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade said. </p><p>As soon as the Powai Police station got the information, a team rushed to the spot.</p><p>Simultaneously teams of Quick Reaction Team, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, Mumbai Fire Brigade and special units like Force One rushed to the spot. </p><p>The man has released a video threatening harm to the children. “I need to talk to some people…Instead of committing suicide, I have made a plan and have kept some kids hostage here. I am not a terrorist. I don't have many demands. I have very simple demands ... .if I have a counter-question on their answer, then I have to ask a counter question. But I want this answer. I don't want anything else,” he was seen saying in a video. </p><p>“Slightest wrong move from your side will trigger problems…I am not alone,” he said. </p><p>Nalawade said that even while negotiation was underway a team gained access by forced entry through the bathroom and rescued the hostages. </p><p>The hostages were kept confined on the ground floor of the studio.</p><p>Police said that some chemicals and an air-gun had been seized from the crime scene. </p><p>Forensic Science Laboratory team and police photographers and videographers have reached the site for spot panchnama. </p><p>Mumbai Police have launched a detailed investigation to understand how Arya managed to organize the fake audition and lure children to the studio.</p>