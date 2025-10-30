Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Mumbai hostage crisis: Man who kidnapped children dies from gun shot wounds sustained during rescue ops

The man had released a video threatening harm to the children.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 12:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 12:28 IST
MaharashtraMumbai news

Follow us on :

Follow Us