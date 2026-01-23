<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai-police">Mumbai police</a> have taken custody of gangster <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ravi-pujari">Ravi Pujari</a> in connection with a 2018 case of attempting to extort Rs 50 lakh from choreographer Remo D'Souza and his wife, officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>The crime branch's anti-extortion cell (AEC) took Pujari's custody from the Bengaluru prison and produced him in a court in Mumbai on Thursday, they said.</p>.<p>Pujari has been remanded in police custody till January 27, an official said.</p>.From Tahawwur Rana, Abu Salem to Ravi Pujari: India’s most notable extraditions.<p>The 56-year-old gangster had allegedly threatened D'Souza and his wife in 2018, demanding Rs 50 lakh from them, following a financial dispute between the choreographer and a film producer.</p>.<p>Pujari has 49 cases to his name in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Karnataka.</p>.<p>The extortion case is the second among the nine pending cases against the gangster for which his custody has been taken, the official said.</p>.<p>The Senegal government last year approved prosecution of the gangster in nine cases, including three in which the stringent Maharashtra Control Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked, he said.</p>