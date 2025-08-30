Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Mumbai police grant permission for Maratha quota agitation for one more day

This is the second time in two days that the Mumbai police have extended permission to the organisers of the agitation, the official said.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 16:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 August 2025, 16:09 IST
India NewsMaharashtraMaratha quota

Follow us on :

Follow Us