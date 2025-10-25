<p>Kochi: Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, on Saturday claimed that the gold lost from the Sabarimala temple was recovered from the home of a millionaire, reinforcing the Congress's allegation that it had been sold to a wealthy individual.</p>.<p>Satheesan was referring to the seizure of several gold bars by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) from a jewellery shop owned by Karnataka-based businessman Govardhan, who had reportedly funded the gold-plating work of the sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frame. The project was officially sponsored by Bengaluru-based businessman Unnikrishnan Potty, since arrested by the SIT.</p>.Sabarimala gold issue: BJP starts day-night protest outside state secretariat.<p>"So, we (the opposition Congress) were correct when we said that the gold was sold to a millionaire. Everything the Opposition said about the missing gold issue has been proved right till now," the senior Congress leader said.</p>.<p>He alleged irregularities by the current Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), claiming it had concealed facts and invited Potty to undertake the gold-plating of the dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols' cladding.</p>.<p>"All that has come out in the proceedings before the Kerala High Court," he said.</p>.<p>"Even the probe by the SIT has proved that the Opposition's claims were correct. That is why we are demanding that the current Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan should resign and the TDB be dissolved," Satheesan told reporters here.</p>.<p>Potty and former Devaswom administrative officer B Murari Babu have been arrested by the SIT in connection with the disappearance of gold from the lord Ayyappa shrine.</p>.<p>Potty is the prime accused in two cases registered by the SIT related to the missing gold from the dwarapalaka idols' plates and the sreekovil door frames.</p>.<p>The alleged loss came to light after the Kerala High Court initiated a case on its own over the removal of the idols' gold coverings for replating without informing the court. </p>