<p>Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a man identified as Rohit Arya took some children hostage inside a studio in the Powai area of Mumbai on Thursday.</p><p>According to the latest report, the police have rescued over 20 children. </p><p>Top officials of the Mumbai Police, Quick Reaction Team have rushed to the Ra Studio in the Powai area. </p><p>The hostages were aged between 15-20, reports said. </p><p>Before that, in a video, Rohit Arya says he wants to speak with a few people and if he is not allowed to do it, he will set everything on fire and harm himself and the children. “I am not a terrorist…I do not need money…I want to talk some people,” he said.</p><p>The details about the accused are not yet known.</p>