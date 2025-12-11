<p>Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> has been awarded Level 5 accreditation under Airport Carbon Accreditation programme – the highest recognition within the globally recognised framework. </p><p>This achievement recognises that CSMIA, operated by Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), has achieved operational net-zero emissions (Scope 1 & 2) and has a validated roadmap to achieve net-zero Scope 3 emissions by 2050. </p><p>With this accreditation, CSMIA joins a select group of 30 airports worldwide, including seven in the Asia-Pacific region and four in India, that have demonstrated advanced decarbonisation maturity. The Airport Carbon Accreditation programme is the industry standard for the assessment of an airport’s efforts to manage and reduce carbon emissions, where Level 5 represents the highest standard.</p>.Lloyds inks deal with Tata Steel to transform Gadchiroli as mining hub\n.<p>Among other accreditations, CSMIA also is the first airport in India – and only the third worldwide – to achieve Level 5 Accreditation for Airport Customer Experience from Airports Council International (ACI).</p><p>Speaking on the achievement, MIAL spokesperson said, “This accreditation places CSMIA among the world’s leading airports that is committed to ensuring sustainable aviation operations. CSMIA will continue its efforts to blend innovation with environmental responsibility, setting new benchmarks for the global aviation ecosystem. Sustainability is a long-term responsibility, and we are proud to be at the forefront of driving this shift within India’s aviation industry”.</p><p>Stefano Baronci, Director General of ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East said: “CSMIA has always demonstrated strong leadership in advancing environmental sustainability. Achieving Level 5 of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Programme reflects their sustained effort and collaboration with stakeholders to reduce emissions, and this accomplishment aligns perfectly with the airport industry’s shared vision of achieving net zero goals by 2050. Airports in India continue to be at the forefront of environmental stewardship. With four Indian airports achieving ACA Level 5 accreditation, Asia-Pacific & Middle East region is the second in the world with a total of seven L5 accredited airports. We hope this milestone encourages other airports in the region to continue strengthening their environmental performance and contributing to a more sustainable aviation sector.”</p><p>The accreditation reflects MIAL’s sustained climate initiatives at CSMIA, supported by cross-functional governance, long-term investment in green technologies, and collaboration with aviation stakeholders. A cross functional carbon management committee at MIAL drives year-on-year emission reduction planning and performance tracking.</p>