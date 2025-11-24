Menu
Mumbai's CSMIA sets new operational record with 1,036 Air Traffic Movements in 24 hours

The Mumbai airport surpassed the previous benchmark of 1,032 ATMs set on 11 November 2023, a CSMIA spokesperson said on Monday.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 17:09 IST
Published 24 November 2025, 17:09 IST
