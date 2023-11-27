MVA parties spreading poison among castes in Maharashtra: Shiv Sena

Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday accused the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi of trying to spread poison among the castes as it is disturbed after losing power in Maharashtra.

“On one side, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are making efforts to restore peace in Maharashtra, while on the other hand, the opponents, who are disturbed by the loss of power, are spreading poison among the castes,” Shiv Sena spokesperson Jyoti Waghmare told reporters in Mumbai.

“Allegations of conspiracy to create riots in Maharashtra are being repeatedly made by leader Sanjay Raut, Aditya Thackeray and Jitendra Awhad, Supriya Sule, and on the other hand, Hrishikesh Bedre, who was arrested by the police for pelting stones during the Maratha agitation in Jalna was seen with senior leader Sharad Pawar after the shameful episode,” she said.

“Shinde has taken oath publicly to give a constitutionally viable reservation to Marathas, while not disturbing the share of other communities. The Chief Minister is making sincere efforts but MVA is all out to sabotage it,” she said.