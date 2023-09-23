Nagpur receives heavy rain, parts of city inundated

Nagpur received heavy rains overnight, with water gushing into the low-lying areas even as the Ambazari Lake - the biggest lake of the city - started overflowing on Saturday.

Other parts of Vidarbha region including Chandrapur too received heavy rainfall.

“There has been incessant rainfall due to which the Ambazari Lake is overflowing. The low lying area around it is affected more due to this. Other parts of the city too are affected,” Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Stranded people are being rescued.