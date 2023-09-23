Nagpur receives heavy rain, parts of city inundated

Nagpur received heavy rains overnight, with water gushing into the low-lying areas even as the Ambazari Lake - the biggest lake of the city - started overflowing on Saturday.
Other parts of Vidarbha region including Chandrapur too received heavy rainfall.
“There has been incessant rainfall due to which the Ambazari Lake is overflowing. The low lying area around it is affected more due to this. Other parts of the city too are affected,” Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.
Stranded people are being rescued.
Fadnavis, who is constantly monitoring the situation, spoke to Nagpur Collector Dr Vipin Itankar, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and Municipal Commissioner Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari.
He said in the span of 4 hours more than 100 mm rainfall has been recorded resulting in inundation in parts of the city.
Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response force (SDRF) have been mobilised.
The road transport in Nagpur has been badly affected.
The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has asked people to exercise caution.