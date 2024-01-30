Navi Mumbai: Auto-rickshaw driver booked for molesting minor

Thane: Police have registered a case against an auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl while she was on way to school in his vehicle in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on January 25 in Turbhe suburb, he said, adding that the victim and the 37-year-old accused are residents of Ambedkar Nagar in the same area.

The accused allegedly touched the girl inappropriately while she was travelling to school in the auto-rickshaw, the official from Turbhe police station said.