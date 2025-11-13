Menu
Navi Mumbai trader claims loss of Rs 2.75 crore in export ‘scam’; 4 booked

Citing the FIR, the police said that the trader had paid Rs 2.75 crore to the accused, three of whom are from Rajasthan, to export 600 iPhones through their company on his behalf.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 11:10 IST
Published 13 November 2025, 11:10 IST
