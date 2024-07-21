NCB seizes 3,000 bottles of codeine cough syrup, three held

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau has busted an inter-state drug cartel and seized 3,000 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup estimated to cost Rs 15 lakh after arresting three persons, an official said on Sunday.

S R Ahmed, M Aslam and Y Khan were nabbed when they were accepting a parcel of bottles from a transport firm in Ulhasnagar in Thane district, the NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit official said.

"The accused trio prima facie ordered codeine-based cough syrup (CBCS) bottles for illegal distribution in Mumbai. All of them have a criminal background and are involved in the trafficking of drugs," the official said.