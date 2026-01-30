NCP merger imminent? Ajit Pawar's close aide says 'entire process' was done; talks on with Sharad, Surpiya Sule

<p>Baramati: Is a merger of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nationalist-congress-party">Nationalist Congress Party</a> (NCP) with that of the one led by Sharad Pawar on the cards? If one were to believe Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's close confidante and aide of nearly 40 years Kiran Gujar, it was about to happen soon. </p>.<p>Gujar had been associated with Pawar since before his entry into politics in the mid-1980s, said the latter had confided in him about this only five days before the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/ajit-pawar-dies-in-plane-crash-heres-what-we-know-so-far-about-baramati-accident-3876989">fatal plane crash that killed him</a>. </p>.Who will succeed Ajit Pawar? Cadre wants Sunetra as Deputy CM, NCP merger also on the cards.<p>“He was one hundred per cent keen on merging both the factions. He had told me five days ago that the entire process was complete and the merger was imminent in the next few days," Gujar said.</p>.<p>During the recent civic polls, which the two factions contested in alliance, Ajit Pawar had also told select journalists that he intended to merge his party with the NCP (SP) while his uncle Sharad Pawar (85) was in good health.</p><p>According to indications, formal discussions on a merger of the NCP and NCP (SP) are likely to take place after the zilla parishad and gram panchayat elections, which both parties are contesting together under the clock symbol.</p>.<p>After contesting the January 15 civic elections in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad together, the two factions decided to continue the tie-up for the next month's Zilla Parishad elections too.</p>.<p>Gujar said that Ajit had a roadmap ready for the merger and future course of the united NCP. He also added that 'positive talks were underway with Pawar saheb, Supriya Tai (Supriya Sule) and other leaders'.</p>.Ajit Pawar demise | ‘Dada’ gone, locals anxious over future of Baramati.<p>"Many positive things were on the cards, but this tragedy struck and took Ajit 'dada' (elder brother, as he was popularly known) away from us. Now, after his death, it has become even more imperative that both factions come together and work for the betterment of Baramati and the state," he said.</p><p>There has been much speculations over Pawar's 'successor' too. Soon after his funeral in Baramati, his supporters demanded that Sunetra Pawar be appointed the deputy chief minister.</p><p>Ajit Pawar confidantes Pramod Hindurao and Narhari Zirwal — a minister in the Maha Yuti government — publicly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/ajit-pawar-demise-people-favour-sunetra-pawars-entry-in-maharashtra-cabinet-says-ncp-leader-narhari-zirwal-3878719">demanded that Sunetra Pawar step into</a> Ajit Pawar’s role.</p><p>“Sunetra Pawar should be included in the ministry. We will speak to the leadership and make a decision,” Zirwal said, indicating the possibility of her being made Deputy Chief Minister. “This would be a real tribute to Ajit Dada’s legacy."</p> <p><em>(With inputs from PTI)</em></p>