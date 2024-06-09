Nitin Gadkari, the Highway-Man returns for third term in Modi cabinet

Mumbai: From humble beginnings in Nagpur to getting trained in RSS and ABVP, Nitin Gadkari is now among the top-10 leaders of the BJP - and is set to become a minister for the third term in the Narendra Modi-government.

And perhaps only among them who can speak his mind out and call a spade a spade.

If one looks at the 10-year performance of the ministers in the Narendra Modi government, the 66-year-old Gadkari as the Highway-Man of India, stands out - as it is more visible on the ground as infrastructure-development is directly linked to the common people. The BJP has given Gadkari a third-term from Nagpur, the geographical centre of India. A few years ago, he landed in trouble when some people projected him as the future PM as he had to issue repeated denials.