No desilting of Mumbai’s water sources done in past 10 years, greens upset

Information obtained from BMC by environment watchdog NatConnect Foundation shows that there has been no desilting done at Vihar, Tulsi, Modak Sagar, Tansa and Middle Vaitarna over the past decade.

Kumar said there was, however, no word from the BMC on desilting of the remaining two lakes - Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna.

The seven lakes and reservoirs together supply a total of 3.4 billion litres of drinking water to the city, daily.

NatConnect filed the RTI application seeking information on the desilting works and the money spent in view of the experience for several years that the dams and lakes overflow during the monsoon months and yet the city faces water cuts during the summer months.

The piling up of the silt at the bottom of the lakes and reservoirs obviously leads to misleading data and even complacency that everything is hunky-dory on the waterfront, whereas the people are forced to go for water tanker supply, said NatConnect Director B N Kumar, in a press statement.

This also leads to the multi-crore water tanker mafia racket ruling the city and suburbs, the activist said.

Kumar filed the RTI application with the State Urban Development Department to know the status of desilting operation by the BMC.