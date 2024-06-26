Home
No injustice will be done to OBCs while giving quota to Marathas: Eknath Shinde

Shinde added that the budget of the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP coalition government would benefit farmers, the youth and women.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 June 2024, 16:58 IST
Last Updated : 26 June 2024, 16:58 IST

Mumbai: No injustice will be done to the Other Backward Classes or any other community while giving reservation to the Marathas, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on the eve of the monsoon session of the state legislature on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference here, he also said the budget of the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP coalition government would benefit farmers, the youth and women.

"No injustice will be done to the OBCs or any other community while giving reservation to the Maratha community," Shinde said.

His government had earlier convened a special session to give 10 per cent reservation to the Marathas, he pointed out.

Published 26 June 2024, 16:58 IST
