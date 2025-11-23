Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

No one would've dared to attack India had there been Operation Sindoor after 26/11: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Speaking at an event at the Gateway of India on Saturday to mark the coming 17th anniversary of the 26/11 attack, Fadnavis said it was not merely an attack on the Taj and Trident hotels.
Last Updated : 23 November 2025, 03:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2025, 03:35 IST
India NewsMaharashtraDevendra Fadnavis2008 Mumbai terror attacksOperation Sindoor

Follow us on :

Follow Us