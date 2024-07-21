Not even one gram of milk powder will be imported: Shah assures farmers

“In fact, I also got confused and called up (Union Commerce and Industry Minister) Piyush Goyal…he told me that this was not the NDA government’s decision but that of Sharad Pawar. Don't be confused. The circular was made by them,” he said.

Shah’s comments come in the wake of last week’s farmers' convention held at Akole in Ahmednagar district of Western Maharashtra.

The farmers' convention was held in the backdrop of the intense milk farmers' struggle in the state, demanding a price of Rs 40 per litre for cow milk, along with other demands.

This agitation is continuing for nearly a month, and is being led by the Milk Producers Joint Struggle Committee, of which the All India Kisan Sabha is one of the main constituents. The farmers' convention gave full and active support to the milk farmers' struggle.