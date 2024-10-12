Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

OTT platforms cause of moral corruption, need regulation: RSS chief

Speaking at the customary Vijayadashmi rally of the RSS at the Reshimbagh ground, he stressed the need for value education.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 15:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 15:06 IST
India NewsOTTMaharashtraRSSMohan Bhagwat

Follow us on :

Follow Us