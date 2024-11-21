Over 10,000 kg silver seized from truck in Maharashtra

<p>Mumbai: Police seized 10,080 kg silver from a truck in Dhule district of Maharashtra on the polling day on Wednesday, an officer said.</p>.<p>Special IGP of Nashik, Dattatray Karale, said the seizure was made from the truck headed towards Nagpur under the Thalner police station limits at around 6 AM during a routine check-up.</p>.<p>Poll expenditure observers and the Income Tax department have been informed by the police.</p>.<p>Prima facie, the silver is owned by a bank, the officer said, adding that further action will be taken after verification.</p>