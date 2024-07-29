Para swimmer Jiya Rai makes another record by crossing the English Channel

Mumbai: Jiya Rai, daughter of a senior sailor of the Indian Navy, brought laurels to India again, when she became the world's youngest and fastest female para swimmer to successfully swam solo across the English Channel.

Jiya, a 16-year-old girl with Autism Spectrum disorder, is the daughter of Madan Rai, MC-at-Arms, serving at Mumbai.

She covered the gruelling 34 km stretch, from Abbots Cliff in England to Pointe de la Courte-Dune in France, in 17 hours 25 min from 28 to 29 July, 2024.