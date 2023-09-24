Paralysed, bedridden woman, 3 others dead as heavy rains lash Nagpur, inundate several areas

Four persons, including a 53-year-old bedridden paralysed woman, died due to flooding after heavy rains in Nagpur, police said on Saturday. In the first case, flood water entered the house of Sandhya Dhore and her mother Sayabai Dhore (72) in Surendragadh, leading to relatives managing to rescue the latter while the former was left behind as she could not be moved from her bed, an official said.