Param Bir targeted me at Fadnavis' behest, says Anil Deshmukh; BJP denies

In reply, Deshmukh claimed, "When I was the home minister of Maharashtra, we came to know in an inquiry that (the then) Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh was the mastermind behind the bomb in a Scorpio vehicle found near 'Antilia' residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Singh was also mastermind behind the killing of the Scorpio vehicle owner. Singh along with his other accomplices had carried out this."

Singh was supposed to get arrested three years back and to avoid it, he "surrendered himself to Fadnavis and the central government," the NCP (SP) leader charged.