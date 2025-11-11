<p>Mumbai: Days after a criminal case has been filed vis-a-vis the controversial land deal in Pune involving Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar, one of the suspects, Sheetal Tejwani, whose name figure in the FIR, is absconding. </p><p>The FIR has been registered against her in the Bavdhan police station along with the other suspects in the case including Digvijay Patil, a cousin of Parth Pawar and now suspended Sub Registrar Ravindra Taru.</p><p>Investigations so far have revealed that Tejwani got powers of attorney (POA) from 272 individuals, shown as original landowners by allegedly paying them nominal sums and later sold the land to Amadea Enterprises LLP for massive profits.</p><p>Tejwani also needs to be present for the formal cancellation of the sale deed. </p>.Maharashtra: Parth Pawar company may have to shell out Rs 42 crore.<p>Tejwani is the key figure in the Mundhwa illegal sale deal involving Mahar Watan land - as she has been accused of executing the sale deed to Amadea Enterprises LLP without the necessary government clearances.</p><p>In the Bopodi land case, she is again named as an accused, along with her Digvijay Patil and a suspended Tehsildar Suryakant Yewale. </p><p>According to available information, Tejwani, who is based in Pune, is a businesswoman with interests in real estate and infrastructure and runs Paramount Infrastructure.</p><p>She is married to Sagar Suryawanshi, who was also one of the main accused in the Seva Vikas Co-operative Bank Ltd in Pimpri-Chinchwad.</p><p>In that case, Enforcement Directorate investigations have revealed that ED investigation revealed that ex- chairman of Seva Vikas Co-operative Bank Amar Mulchandani in connivance with others favoured borrowers and sanctioned loans to them neglecting the credit worthiness. By means of fraud, in collusion with other accused, Suryawanshi availed 10 loans amounting to Rs. 41.42 Crore in his name and in the name of his family members/entities. He and his family members used these loan funds to purchase various properties.</p>