Pay Rs 5 crore to stay alive and end feud with Bishnoi: Mumbai police receive threat message for Salman Khan

<p>In a threatening WhatsApp message received by the Mumbai traffic police on Friday, Rs 5 crore has been demanded from actor Salman Khan to stay alive and end his feud with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, news agency <em>ANI </em>reported, quoting Mumbai police<em>.</em></p>.<p>The message said, "Don't take it lightly, if Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay Rs 5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique." Investigation has been started in this matter, Mumbai Police.</p><p>Following this, security was tightened around the actor's house, <em>PTI</em> reported.</p>.<p>Earlier, Actor Somy Ali, Salman's ex-girlfriend, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/this-will-benefit-you-salman-khans-former-girlfriend-somy-ali-wants-to-zoom-call-lawrence-bishnoi-asks-him-to-share-mobile-number-3236909">reportedly</a> reached out to Lawrence Bishnoi via social media and requested an audience with the jailed gangster over a Zoom call, saying she has some details to share that would "benefit" him.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai police <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/one-more-arrested-from-haryana-in-rs-25-lakh-supari-to-kill-salman-khan-3235488">arrested</a> a key accused from Haryana in case related to the plot to kill Salman Khan - in which Bishnoi took out an alleged Rs 25 lakh ‘supari’ (contract)</p>.<p><em>More to follow...</em></p>