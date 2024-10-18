Home
india maharashtra

Pay Rs 5 crore to stay alive and end feud with Bishnoi: Mumbai police receive threat message for Salman Khan

'If the money is not given, Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique,' the message said.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 02:28 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 02:28 IST
