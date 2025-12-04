<p>Mumbai: Days after the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai orchestrated a meticulously planned Full Scale Emergency Exercise (FSEE), a major anti-hijack exercise was conducted at the airport.</p><p>The exercise was conducted by the Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) in coordination with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and other key agencies to assess aviation security preparedness.</p><p>“The exercise simulated an aircraft hijack and hostage situation inside the Flight ,while a parallel Anti-Terrorist drill outside tested reaction time intelligence-led action, and crisis coordination,” the Mumbai Airport posted on X. </p><p>“These coordinated drills strengthen inter-agency readiness, Enhance coordination among agencies and reinforce our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security at the airport,” it added. </p>.<p>Last week, the FSEE was conducted by simulating an aircraft overshooting the runway and catching fire.</p><p>The FSEE is a biannual exercise which was previously conducted in 2023 and 2021. </p>.Mock drills conducted in 6 states, UTs to enhance wartime emergency preparedness.<p>It tests resilience of participating agencies and is a practice drill that allows stakeholders to understand and evaluate their preparedness while maintaining operational continuity. </p>.<p>The FSEE involved a host of stakeholders from different departments such as Air Traffic Control, Indian Air Force, Immigration, Customs, Airport Health Organisation, CISF, Ground Handling Agencies, Mumbai Police, Traffic Police, Mumbai Fire Brigade, Civil Defence, State Disaster Management Authority, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), MCGM Disaster Management Cell, Airline Operator’s Committee (AOC), Hospitals, Ambulance Services and Hotels in the airport vicinity. </p>