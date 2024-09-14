Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Physical education teacher held for molesting schoolgirl in Maharashtra's Thane

Accordingly, a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the accused.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 September 2024, 05:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Thane: Police have arrested a teacher of a private school in Ulhasnagar township of Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl student, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, a physical education teacher, was arrested on Friday, the official of Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar said.

"The teacher molested the girl on the school premises. She later told her parents about it, following which they approached the police and lodged a complaint on Thursday," he said.

Accordingly, a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 September 2024, 05:27 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeThane

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT