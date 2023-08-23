PIL seeks temporary halt of traffic on Samruddhi Mahamarg till implementation of safety measures

"As per the statistics maintained by the state highway police to date, as many as 39 fatal accidents have occurred on the Samruddhi Mahamarg in which 88 people have died. Nearly 87 serious accidents occurred in which 232 people were left with severe injuries and 215 accidents occurred in which 428 people sustained minor injuries, while 275 accidents occurred in which motorists escaped with no injuries," Bhandarkar said quoting the PIL.