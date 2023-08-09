PM Modi committed the sin of defaming Sharad Pawar: Nana Patole

"In fact, Modi has committed the sin of defaming Sharad Pawar's party by accusing him of corruption and breaking his party,” said Patole.

Patole said that Modi's BJP has always worked to defame Pawar by falsely accusing him. “Modi tried to end Pawar's political career by breaking the NCP, and now he is shedding crocodile tears trying to empathize with Pawar. RSS and BJP's only job is to defame the Nehru-Gandhi family by falsely accusing them of nepotism. Modi is taking the same legacy forward. In the Congress party, people of various castes and religions are given important positions in the organization and when in government,” he said.

Modi reminded that the first woman President of the country, as well as the first woman Speaker of the Lok Sabha was also given by the Congress party.

“Then Congress President Sonia Gandhi gave up the highest post even when she had the chance to become Prime Minister. Dr Manmohan Singh was made the Prime Minister. Congress has given opportunities to persons from backward classes, underprivileged and minority communities for the posts of President, Vice President and Chief Minister. On the contrary, in Sangh and BJP, posts are given to certain classes of people. Narendra Modi, who accused Congress of nepotism, should look at the nepotism in the BJP and then speak,” he said.

“Modi that called Sharad Pawar his political guru and on the other hand, he defamed Sharad Pawar's NCP by calling it a naturally corrupt party and had alleged corruption of Rs 70,000 crores,” he said.