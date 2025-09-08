<p>Mumbai: In a significant step towards green mobility, PMI Electro Mobility’s- Mumbadevi Mobility, in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), has introduced its first batch of electric buses for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai/2">Mumbai</a>.</p><p>At an official ceremony held at the BEST headquarters in Colaba Depot, 4 fully electric, 12-metre buses were flagged in presence of Ashish Sharma, General Manager, BEST.</p><p>This deployment marks the beginning of an ambitious plan to introduce 250 electric buses in Mumbai, further strengthening the city’s public transport system while reducing its carbon footprint. </p>.<p>The buses will operate from the Oshiwara Depot, strategically chosen to serve high-demand routes and enhance passenger convenience.</p><p>“This launch reflects the city’s strong commitment towards sustainable mobility, and we are proud to play a small role in supporting this journey. Together, we look forward to contributing to Mumbai’s greener and cleaner future. Delivering these buses ahead of schedule is a testament to what can be achieved when authorities and industry work hand in hand. We sincerely appreciate the trust placed in us and remain committed to supporting India’s journey toward sustainable and future-ready public transport,” said Dr Aanchal Jain, CEO of PMI Electro Mobility.</p><p>The new 12-metre buses designed and built by PMI Electro Mobility, combine passenger comfort with sustainability. </p><p>Each bus has seating for 36 passengers plus driver, with provision for wheelchair access and three foldable seats to maximise flexibility. A low-floor design (400 mm) enables easy boarding, especially for senior citizens and differently-abled passengers. Equipped with a 366.66 kWh LFP battery, the buses offer a range of up to 250 km on a single charge, making them ideal for Mumbai’s daily urban routes. The PMSM motor system ensures smooth and efficient operations, while onboard accessibility features provide a safe and comfortable travel experience.</p>