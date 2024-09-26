Police didn't take defamation plaint against Sanjay Raut under Thackeray government's pressure: Kirit Somaiya

Mumbai: After a court convicted Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut for defamation, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday alleged that police had refused to accept his wife's complaint against Raut under pressure from the then Uddhav Thackeray government.

A magistrate's court here earlier in the day sentenced Raut, a Sena (UBT) leader, to 15 days' imprisonment on a defamation complaint filed by Medha Somaiya, and also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000. He was later granted bail.