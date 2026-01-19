<p>Bhiwandi (Thane district): Tension prevailed in Bhiwandi, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thane">Thane </a>district after workers of BJP and Konark Vikas Aghadi clashed in the town, which houses powerlooms and is a one of the biggest warehousing and logistics hub</p><p>“A clash occurred between supporters of two leaders. The workers were dispersed by the police, and the situation is currently under control,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-II) Shashikant Borate told reporters on Monday. </p><p>A few persons have been detained by the Thane police. </p><p>The incident took place just days after the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC), which comprises 23 wards and 90 seats.</p>.MLA Kisan Kathore inaugurates funicular railway at iconic Haji Malang in Thane .<p>As far as the results were concerned, Congress has won 30 seats followed by BJP (20), Shiv Sena (12), NCP (SP) (12), Samajwadi Party (6), Konark Vikas Aghadi (4), Bhiwandi Vikas Aghadi (3) and Independent (1).</p><p>The clashes erupted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Bhiwandi town. </p><p>The tension started on Sunday evening when there was an attack at the bungalow of former mayor and Konark Vikas Aghadi’s Vilas Patil, who has been elected as a corporator.</p><p>Patil accused Bhiwandi West’s BJP MLA Mahesh Chougule’s son Meet Chougule. </p><p>“My house has been attacked….I have two young children and three daughters-in-law at home…the MLA’s are involved,” he said and urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take cognizance of the incident. </p><p>“The elections are over and yesterday also he attacked some poor children..two children were beaten and then stones were pelted at my office, the police, my supporters were also attacked...I thank the police for controlling the whole situation...He (Vilas Patil) wants no one to enter his area,” said Chougule said. </p><p>The KVA's support is crucial to taking control of BNMC.</p><p>More details are awaited.</p>