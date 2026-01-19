Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Political workers clash in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

A few persons have been detained by the Thane police.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 06:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 January 2026, 06:26 IST
India NewsMaharashtraThaneBhiwandi

Follow us on :

Follow Us