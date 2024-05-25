Porsche crash case: Grandfather of teenager arrested for 'wrongful confinement' of family driver, says official

The grandfather of the teenager who allegedly mowed down two techies in Pune with his father's Porsche has been arrested for 'wrongful confinement' of their family driver, officials told news agency PTI on Saturday.

On reports that the family’s driver had claimed he was at the wheel, Pune’s Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said that the matter is being probed as to why he said it or who made him make such a claim. “We have recorded the statement of the person employed by the family for driving the Porsche car. The statement of this driver is important,” said Kumar.

“We have established the logical sequence of events right from the boy coming out of his house to going to one pub and then another pub and then driving the car. We have the necessary CCTV footage (from various places),” Kumar said.

With DHNS inputs