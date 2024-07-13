Prakash Ambedkar asks Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi to burn copies of Manusmriti if they love the Constitution

Mumbai: Making the BJP and Congress uncomfortable, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder-President Prakash Ambedkar asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to burn copies of Manusmriti if they love and respect Constitution.
"If both BJP and Congress truly love the Constitution, I demand Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi to burn copies of Manusmriti,” he said.
A lawyer-politician and activist, Ambedkar is the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution of India, and had been a former Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha member.
“Both the BJP and Congress have stabbed the Constitution and exploited the marginalised and deprived castes and communities from time to time. They corrupted the ideals of Babasaheb and values enshrined in the Constitution,” said Ambedkar.
Published 13 July 2024, 04:49 IST