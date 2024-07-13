Prakash Ambedkar asks Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi to burn copies of Manusmriti if they love the Constitution

Mumbai: Making the BJP and Congress uncomfortable, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder-President Prakash Ambedkar asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to burn copies of Manusmriti if they love and respect Constitution.

"If both BJP and Congress truly love the Constitution, I demand Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi to burn copies of Manusmriti,” he said.