Prakash Ambedkar to launch 'aarakshan bachao yatra' for SCs, STs, & OBCs

Mumbai: Amid two parallel campaigns by the Marathas and Other Backward Classes on the issue, veteran politician and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar would launch ‘aarakshan bachao yatra’ from July 25-August 7, which would traverse across Maharashtra ahead of the Vidhan Sabha elections.

While in Antarwali Sarathi in Ambad in Jalna, Maratha reservation campaigner is undertaking his sixth hunger strike demanding the implementation of reservation of Marathas as Kunbis, a sub-caste covered under OBC and the the formal notification of the ‘sage-soyare’, a Marathi term for ‘relatives from the family tree', which widens the scope of the quota. OBC resistance group headed by Prof Laxman Hate is touring the Marathwada region to ensure that the quota is not diluted.

Lawyer-politician Ambedkar, a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Akola and one term Rajya Sabha MP, is the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution.

Ambedkar is widely respected by the Dalits and Adivasis— and his morcha is going to have a significant impact in the state politics.