Prevent state from becoming 'Udta' Maharashtra, writes MLC

Independent MLC Satyajeet Tambe has written to Director General of Police Rajnish Seth and demanded that police patrol teams should be set up across the state to prevent it from becoming 'Udta Maharashtra'.

"This is a dicey situation. There is a dire need to take care and act quickly so that students and youth don't get caught up in drug addiction. Vigilance should be kept in small shops and stalls outside schools and colleges. Such patrol squads should be set up all across the state," Tambe demanded in the wake of seizures of contraband.

"In big cities like Mumbai, cases of drug selling on tapris or small stalls near schools have surfaced. Such incidents also came to light in Pune. If such a large stock is found in Nashik....schools, parents, and police of the entire state should be on alert," said Tambe.