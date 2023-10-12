Prevent state from becoming 'Udta' Maharashtra, writes MLC

Independent MLC Satyajeet Tambe has written to Director General of Police Rajnish Seth and demanded that police patrol teams should be set up across the state to prevent it from becoming 'Udta Maharashtra'.
"This is a dicey situation. There is a dire need to take care and act quickly so that students and youth don't get caught up in drug addiction. Vigilance should be kept in small shops and stalls outside schools and colleges. Such patrol squads should be set up all across the state," Tambe demanded in the wake of seizures of contraband.
"In big cities like Mumbai, cases of drug selling on tapris or small stalls near schools have surfaced. Such incidents also came to light in Pune. If such a large stock is found in Nashik....schools, parents, and police of the entire state should be on alert," said Tambe.
Meanwhile, social activist Heramb Kulkarni, who works on various issues in the education sector, forced the Nashik Municipal Corporation to take action against these cigarette-tobacco vendors outside schools.
Later, the drug stocks were seized which was followed by a deadly attack on Kulkarni sir. "It is necessary to investigate whether all these things are connected and if a cartel is involved in all this," Tambe feared.
Tambe said the school administration should pay attention to any suspicious activities in and around school areas and communicate with students regarding the same. "The Mumbai Police had formed special squads to crack down vandals around schools and colleges. Similarly, patrol teams should be formed in all districts of Maharashtra," he added.