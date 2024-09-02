Probe hints at family dispute as possible reason for ex-NCP corporator's murder in Pune

Mumbai: In an incident that shook Maharashtra’s cultural capital of Pune, a former corporator Vanraj Andekar - who is associated with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP - was shot and stabbed to death on Sunday night.
The incident appeared to be a political murder - however, as investigations progressed, it became clear that the incident was a fallout of a family dispute.
The incident was reported from the Nana Peth area of Pune.
CCTV footage captured around a dozen motorcycle-borne men attacking Andekar, a former Corporator of the Pune Municipal Corporation, with sharp weapons and also shooting him multiple times.
The investigation is being spearheaded by Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma. “Old disputes within the family involving property among others, appear to be the reason behind the murder,” he said.
Andekar's sisters plotted his death with the help of gangster Somnath Gaikwad.
Andekar’s father Suryakant, alias Bandu Andekar, lodged a complaint with the police naming his daughters and their husbands.
“We have arrested the two sisters and their respective husbands,” police officials said.
Published 02 September 2024, 14:20 IST