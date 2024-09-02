Probe hints at family dispute as possible reason for ex-NCP corporator's murder in Pune

Mumbai: In an incident that shook Maharashtra’s cultural capital of Pune, a former corporator Vanraj Andekar - who is associated with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP - was shot and stabbed to death on Sunday night.

The incident appeared to be a political murder - however, as investigations progressed, it became clear that the incident was a fallout of a family dispute.

The incident was reported from the Nana Peth area of Pune.

CCTV footage captured around a dozen motorcycle-borne men attacking Andekar, a former Corporator of the Pune Municipal Corporation, with sharp weapons and also shooting him multiple times.