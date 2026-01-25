<p>Mumbai: In one of the most shocking and violent incidents involving travel in local trains in Mumbai metropolitan region, a professor was stabbed to death by a co-passenger during an altercation inside a crowded suburban train on Saturday evening. </p><p>The incident has sent shockwaves among the people who commute in suburban trains, which is considered the lifeline of Mumbai. </p><p>The accused was identified as Alok Kumar Singh (33), a math and statistics professor with NM College in Vile Parle, one of the prominent educational institutions in Mumbai.</p><p>The accused, identified as Omkar Shinde (27), who does metal polishing work, was placed under arrest on Sunday morning. </p><p>A joint team of Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) has managed to arrest the accused within 24 hours. </p><p>Singh, is a resident of Kurar in Malad suburbs of Mumbai.</p>.Man arrested for gargling in Golden Temple sarovar after video goes viral in Ghaziabad.<p>During an argument while getting off the train at Malad, there was an argument over the informal protocols involving boarding and alighting the trains. However, as it escalated, Shinde attacked Singh, stabbing him in the abdomen with a sharp object, which led to his death.</p><p>Singh managed to get off the train but collapsed on the platform.</p><p>Singh was taken to Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivli, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.</p><p>As Singh collapsed, the attacker mixed up in the crowd and fled. </p><p>CCTV footage captured a accused in a white shirt and blue jeans fleeing across a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) shortly after the attack.</p><p>Using this visual evidence and technical intelligence, the police tracked Shinde to Vasai, where he was arrested.</p><p>“During an altercation, one of the involved individuals, who was carrying a sharp weapon, attacked another person in the stomach, resulting in their death," RPF’s Assistant Police Commissioner Kishor Shinde said,</p><p>The police are investigating whether Shinde committed the crime in a fit of rage or if there was some other motive. </p>