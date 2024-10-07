Property dealer held for sexually exploiting 12-year-old girl in Nagpur

<p>Nagpur: A property dealer has been arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting a 12-year-old girl in Maharashtra's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nagpur">Nagpur</a> city, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint by the girl's mother, the police have arrested the 50-year-old man under provisions of the IPC and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pocso">Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO)</a> Act, an official said.</p>.<p>The abuse began in January after the girl's mother contacted the accused for sale of a plot, and he started frequenting their house, he said.</p>.<p>He allegedly raped the girl, a resident of Ajini, when she was alone at home and threatened to kill her mother if she told anyone about the assault, the official said.</p>.<p>The child was raped on multiple occasions, and when the accused again assaulted her on Saturday, the mother found out about it and approached the police, he said. </p>