Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Property dealer held for sexually exploiting 12-year-old girl in Nagpur

The abuse began in January after the girl's mother contacted the accused for sale of a plot, and he started frequenting their house, he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 09:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 09:01 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeNagpursexual abuse

Follow us on :

Follow Us