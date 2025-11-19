<p>Mumbai: A day after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar virtually got a clean chit vis-a-vis the Mundhwa land scam of Pune, whistleblowers and activists questioned it and described it as an insult to Maharashtra even as opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi mounted a fresh attack on the BJP-led Maha Yuti government.</p><p>The demand for resignation of Pawar, who is the state Finance and Planning Minister and the Guardian Minister of Pune district, is growing. </p><p>Activists have asked for investigations of Call Data Records (CDR) of Parth Pawar. </p><p>“The ‘clean chit’ to Parth Pawar in the Mundhwa land scam is not just a joke, it’s an insult to Maharashtra. He personally signed the LLP resolution that kicked off the entire fraud - LOI from DIC, Stamp Duty waiver worth crores, registration approvals, every document carries his signature. Yet he’s declared “innocent”. This isn’t an investigation. This is the administration running cover for a dynasty,” activist Vijay Kumbhar said.</p>.Pune land deal: Report indicts government official, two others; Parth Pawar not mentioned.<p>“When the paper trail begins and ends with Parth Pawar, calling giving him a clean chit is either cowardice or complicity,” he added. </p><p>Activist Anjali Damania alleged that Parth Pawar’s company sent security guards who were like bouncers and tried to gain possession with the help of the police. “This matter is extremely shocking and serious. Until this inquiry, Ajit Pawar must now resign from the position of Deputy Chief Minister and the Guardian Minister of Pune,” she said. </p><p>The developments followed after the Joint Inspector General of Registration (IGR) headed committee, in its report indicted the three persons named in the related police FIR, however, there was no mention of Parth Pawar as his name was not found in a single document. </p><p>Joint IGR Rajendra Muthe, who headed the committee, submitted the report to IGR Ravindra Binwade, who forwarded it to Pune Divisional Commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar.</p>