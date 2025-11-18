Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Pune land deal: Report indicts government official, two others; Parth Pawar not mentioned

Joint IGR Rajendra Muthe, who headed the committee, submitted the report to IGR Ravindra Binwade and the latter forwarded it to Divisional Commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 15:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2025, 15:43 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraPuneland dealParth Pawar

Follow us on :

Follow Us