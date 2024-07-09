Pune leader Vasant More joins Shiv Sena (UBT)

Mumbai: In a ghar-wapsi of sorts, firebrand Pune politician Vasant More on Tuesday joined the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).
More (51) started his political career with Shiv Sena when late Balasaheb Thackeray was at the helm of affairs. When Raj Thackeray left the Shiv Sena and formed the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), More joined him.
Earlier this year, he left the MNS and joined the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.
Last week, More drove to Mumbai and met Uddhav in Mumbai and expressed his desire to join the Shiv Sena (UBT).
On Tuesday, More accompanied by his supporters met Uddhav and his aide, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut and joined the Shiv Sena (UBT).
"I am not joining Shiv Sena, I am coming back to Shiv Sena,” a smiling More said.
More is a three-time corporator of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).
More may contest the ensuing Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections from Pune depending on the seat-sharing arrangements of the Maha Vikas Aghadi which also includes the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and Congress.
Because of differences with MNS leadership, More quit and met Pawar and Raut expressing desire to contest Lok Sabha polls. When it did not materialise, he joined Ambedkar’s party.
More contested the Lok Sabha polls from Pune as a VBA candidate against BJP’s Murlidhar Mohol and Congress’ leader Ravindra Dhangekar. However, More lost the polls and could secure only around 32,000 votes.
In the past, More had unsuccessfully contested the Vidhan Sabha polls.
“Vasant (More) has gone around several parties and acquired experience of whether he got respect or not. Before the Lok Sabha polls, we were all watching what More would do. It would be his personal choice. Now, we welcome him and all his supporters to the Shiv Sena (UBT) and expect that he will make the party strong in Pune,” said Uddhav.
Published 09 July 2024, 11:24 IST