Pune leader Vasant More joins Shiv Sena (UBT)

Mumbai: In a ghar-wapsi of sorts, firebrand Pune politician Vasant More on Tuesday joined the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

More (51) started his political career with Shiv Sena when late Balasaheb Thackeray was at the helm of affairs. When Raj Thackeray left the Shiv Sena and formed the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), More joined him.

Earlier this year, he left the MNS and joined the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

Last week, More drove to Mumbai and met Uddhav in Mumbai and expressed his desire to join the Shiv Sena (UBT).