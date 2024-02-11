JOIN US
Pune: Man fires at and injures jewellery shop owner outside hotel over dispute, shoots self dead

Last Updated 10 February 2024, 20:02 IST

Pune: A 52-year-old man fired at and injured a jewellery shop owner over a dispute outside a hotel in Pune city on Saturday evening before shooting himself dead in an autorickshaw, police said.

A financial dispute is the prima facie trigger behind the incident which occurred in Aundh area.

The deceased was working at a jeweller shop owned by Jadhav, the person injured from the firing, for the last several years. On Saturday evening, the deceased called out Jadhav for a coffee and took him to a nearby hotel, the officer said.

When they were near the hotel, the deceased, who was carrying a pistol, shot Jadhav point blank and fled the spot, he added.

The shooter "then boarded an autorickshaw. He fatally shot himself in the head with the same pistol near Aundh Chowk. Jadhav has been admitted to a nearby hospital,' the officer added.

A case has been registered at Chatushrungi police station and further investigation is underway.

(Published 10 February 2024, 20:02 IST)
