Pune Porsche Crash case: Court extends custody of doctors, staffer till June 5

Mumbai: A Pune court on Thursday extended the custody of two doctors of the Sassoon General Hospital and a peon arrested in connection with the sensational blood sample swapping vis-a-vis the minor accused in the Porsche hit and run case.
The accused are Dr Ajay Taware, the head of Forensic Medicine Department, Dr Shrihari Halnor, the casualty medical officer and a peon named Atul Ghatkamble.
The two doctors have been placed under suspension.
They were produced before a court in Pune which remanded them to police custody till 5 June.
The police has informed to the court that the blood sample of the minor accused was replaced with the blood sample of a woman.
The motive was to prove that the 17-year-old boy was not in an inebriated condition at the time of the crash.
According to reports, the boy’s mother has come under the scanner of the police as well.
The FIR states, the minor was drunk at the time of the incident and was driving an unregistered car without a license which resulted in the death of two IT professionals in Kalyani Nagar area of Pune.
Published 30 May 2024, 14:17 IST