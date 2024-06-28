Pune Porsche crash: Shouldn't defame cops, police chief had proactive role in probing case: Fadnavis

Conceding that there are issues of 'use of money to buy justice', Fadnavis said, "This should not be allowed. We have to see how laws can be strengthened further. The issue is serious but there is no need to defame Pune police. They have taken action in the case. Erring police officials have been punished.”

He said Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar had a proactive role in the probe into the accident and nothing has come up to suggest that he should face action.

Two software professionals lost their lives after their bike was hit by a speeding Porsche in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar area in the early hours of May 19. According to police, a 17-year-old minor was driving the high-end car in a drunken state at the time of the accident.