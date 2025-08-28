<p>Mumbai: As Manoj Jarange-Patil heads to Mumbai with the Maratha reservation demand and the OBC community under leadership of Dr Babanrao Taywade plans an outreach across Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserted that the government will look into the interests of both the communities. </p><p>The demand of Jarange-Patil is the implementation of reservation of Marathas as Kunbis, a sub-caste covered under OBC, which the latter is opposing as it would dilute the quota. </p>.Manoj Jarange-Patil launches fresh campaign coinciding with Ganeshotsav .<p>“The government will look into the interests of both the Marathas and OBCs,” Fadnavis told reporters in Mumbai on Thursday.</p><p>“They also know what we have done for the Maratha community over the years, we have extended several benefits and reservation,” Fadnavis said, referring to the decisions of the BJP-led alliance governments headed by him and Eknath Shinde. </p><p>Meanwhile, the Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh met in Nagpur and is planning to launch a counter agitation. “If needed we will come to Mumbai,” said Taywade, adding that the OBC reservation should remain intact. “In every district we will talk to people,” he added.</p>