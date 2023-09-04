Quota violence: Maratha outfits protest Jalna lathicharge, ask DyCM Ajit Pawar to quit Mahayuti govt

In Pune city, opposition Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar group), and Congress took to the streets in Kothrud area and warned the government not to test the patience of the Maratha community.

In Baramati, members of Maratha outfits raised slogans asking local NCP MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to quit the government. Slogans were also raised against BJP leader and another Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who handles the Home Department.